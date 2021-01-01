Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X2 vs 9 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Find X2 vs OnePlus 9 Pro

Оппо Find X2
VS
Ванплас 9 Про
Oppo Find X2
OnePlus 9 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 6, 2020, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (86 vs 80 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (703K versus 596K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Find X2
98
9 Pro
99
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Find X2
95
9 Pro
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Find X2
70
9 Pro
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Find X2
77
9 Pro
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Find X2
91
9 Pro
94
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Find X2
83
9 Pro
86

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X2
vs
9 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 513 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Find X2
866 nits
9 Pro +2%
879 nits

Design and build

Height 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Find X2 +1%
90.9%
9 Pro
90.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X2 and OnePlus 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 660
GPU clock 587 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X2
923
9 Pro +22%
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X2
3329
9 Pro +10%
3675
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Find X2
596447
9 Pro +18%
703905

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 7.1 OxygenOS 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 38 min) Yes (100% in 32 min)
Full charging time 0:38 hr 0:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Find X2
8:49 hr
9 Pro +55%
13:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Find X2 +20%
16:07 hr
9 Pro
13:34 hr
Talk (3G)
Find X2
22:50 hr
9 Pro +49%
33:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3.3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 140°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX708 (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 March 2021
Release date April 2020 March 2021
Launch price ~ 912 USD ~ 938 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 9 Pro. It has a better performance, software, battery life, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi 10 Pro and Find X2
2. Galaxy S20 and Find X2
3. Huawei P40 and Find X2
4. Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Find X2
5. Realme X2 Pro and Find X2
6. Galaxy S21 Plus and 9 Pro
7. Redmi Note 9 Pro and 9 Pro
8. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and 9 Pro
9. Mi 11 and 9 Pro
10. OnePlus 8T and 9 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish