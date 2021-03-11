Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X3 Lite vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Find X3 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 11, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Lite
  • Comes with 1190 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3110 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • 26% higher pixel density (410 vs 326 PPI)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 77% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (652K versus 369K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (639 against 568 nits)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X3 Lite
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 410 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.8%
PWM 367 Hz Not detected
Response time 3 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 999:1
Max. Brightness
Find X3 Lite
568 nits
iPhone 11 +13%
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Find X3 Lite +8%
85.1%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X3 Lite and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 625 MHz -
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X3 Lite
600
iPhone 11 +120%
1319
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X3 Lite
1769
iPhone 11 +96%
3472
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Find X3 Lite
369700
iPhone 11 +77%
652925
Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0)
ROM ColorOS 11.1 -
OS size 18.7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 65 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (50% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:35 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Find X3 Lite
n/a
iPhone 11
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Find X3 Lite
n/a
iPhone 11
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Find X3 Lite
n/a
iPhone 11
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X3 Lite from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Find X3 Lite
108
iPhone 11 +19%
129
Video quality
Find X3 Lite
95
iPhone 11 +15%
109
Generic camera score
Find X3 Lite
105
iPhone 11 +13%
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Find X3 Lite +8%
90.1 dB
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 September 2019
Release date March 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 472 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

