Oppo Find X3 Lite vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G

VS
Oppo Find X3 Lite
OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Find X3 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 11, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Lite
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (623 against 567 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 799 and 604 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X3 Lite
vs
Nord 2 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 410 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 85.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 128.2%
PWM 367 Hz 119 Hz
Response time 3 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Find X3 Lite
567 nits
Nord 2 5G +10%
623 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Find X3 Lite
85.1%
Nord 2 5G +1%
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X3 Lite and OnePlus Nord 2 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X3 Lite
604
Nord 2 5G +32%
799
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X3 Lite
1790
Nord 2 5G +55%
2769
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Find X3 Lite
328593
Nord 2 5G
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 11.1 OxygenOS 11.3
OS size 18.7 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:35 hr 0:31 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Find X3 Lite
n/a
Nord 2 5G
16:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Find X3 Lite
n/a
Nord 2 5G
16:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Find X3 Lite
n/a
Nord 2 5G
24:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X3 Lite from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Find X3 Lite
108
Nord 2 5G +16%
125
Video quality
Find X3 Lite
95
Nord 2 5G +11%
105
Generic camera score
Find X3 Lite
105
Nord 2 5G +10%
116

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Find X3 Lite +10%
90.1 dB
Nord 2 5G
81.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 July 2021
Release date March 2021 July 2021
Launch price ~ 413 USD ~ 369 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

