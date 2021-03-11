Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X3 Lite vs Oppo A54 – which one to choose?

Oppo Find X3 Lite vs Oppo A54

Оппо Find X3 Lite
VS
Оппо А54
Oppo Find X3 Lite
Oppo A54

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Find X3 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on March 11, 2021, against the Oppo A54, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P35. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Lite
  • 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (328K versus 99K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • 52% higher pixel density (410 vs 269 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (567 against 496 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Oppo A54
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X3 Lite
vs
Oppo A54

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.51 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 410 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 82.6%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 3 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Find X3 Lite +14%
567 nits
Oppo A54
496 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Find X3 Lite +3%
85.1%
Oppo A54
82.6%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X3 Lite and Oppo A54 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Mediatek Helio P35
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 750 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X3 Lite +247%
604
Oppo A54
174
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X3 Lite +81%
1790
Oppo A54
991
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Find X3 Lite +229%
328593
Oppo A54
99884
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM ColorOS 11.1 ColorOS 7.2
OS size 18.7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:35 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4368 x 2912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X3 Lite from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Find X3 Lite
90.1 dB
Oppo A54
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2021 March 2021
Release date March 2021 April 2021
Launch price ~ 413 USD ~ 163 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X3 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A72 or Oppo Find X3 Lite
2. OnePlus Nord 2 5G or Oppo Find X3 Lite
3. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G or Oppo Find X3 Lite
4. Oppo Find X2 or X3 Lite
5. Oppo Find X2 Lite or X3 Lite
6. Xiaomi Poco M3 or Oppo A54
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 or Oppo A54
8. Samsung Galaxy A32 or Oppo A54
9. Vivo Y20G or Oppo A54
10. Oppo A74 or Oppo A54

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish