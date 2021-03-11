Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X3 Neo vs ROG Phone 3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Find X3 Neo (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 11, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Neo
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 9.4% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Weighs 56 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.5 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 3
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (733 against 507 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1002 and 922 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X3 Neo
vs
ROG Phone 3

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 89.3% 79.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Find X3 Neo
507 nits
ROG Phone 3 +45%
733 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 171 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.85 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Find X3 Neo +12%
89.3%
ROG Phone 3
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X3 Neo and Asus ROG Phone 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz 645 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1365 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X3 Neo
922
ROG Phone 3 +9%
1002
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X3 Neo
3175
ROG Phone 3 +7%
3386
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Find X3 Neo
601438
ROG Phone 3 +5%
629080

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM ColorOS 11.1 ROG UI
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 20 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (75% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Find X3 Neo
n/a
ROG Phone 3
14:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Find X3 Neo
n/a
ROG Phone 3
19:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Find X3 Neo
n/a
ROG Phone 3
38:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 125°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.83"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Find X3 Neo
n/a
ROG Phone 3
89.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 July 2020
Release date March 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 1000 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X3 Neo. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 3.

