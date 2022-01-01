Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X3 Neo vs Pixel 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Find X3 Neo vs Google Pixel 6 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Find X3 Neo (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 11, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Neo
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 26 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 27% higher pixel density (512 vs 402 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • Comes with 503 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (860 against 750 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X3 Neo
vs
Pixel 6 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.3% 88.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 98.5%
PWM 362 Hz 360 Hz
Response time 3.2 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Find X3 Neo
750 nits
Pixel 6 Pro +15%
860 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Find X3 Neo +1%
89.3%
Pixel 6 Pro
88.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X3 Neo and Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 587 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X3 Neo
913
Pixel 6 Pro +13%
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X3 Neo +11%
3126
Pixel 6 Pro
2821
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Find X3 Neo
723979
Pixel 6 Pro +7%
771218
CPU 188454 199110
GPU 278383 299002
Memory 123034 119211
UX 134972 161867
Total score 723979 771218
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Find X3 Neo
5044
Pixel 6 Pro +23%
6218
Stability 73% 55%
Graphics test 30 FPS 37 FPS
Graphics score 5044 6218
PCMark 3.0 score 11711 11364
AnTuTu Ranking (79th and 63rd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM ColorOS 11.1 Stock Android
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5003 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:56 hr
Watching video - 12:29 hr
Gaming - 05:04 hr
Standby - 93 hr
General battery life
Find X3 Neo
n/a
Pixel 6 Pro
27:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 4x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X3 Neo from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 11.1 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3840 x 2880
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Find X3 Neo +8%
91.1 dB
Pixel 6 Pro
84.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 October 2021
Release date March 2021 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6 Pro. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find X3 Neo.

