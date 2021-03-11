Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X3 Neo vs Honor 30 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Find X3 Neo vs Huawei Honor 30 Pro

Оппо Find X3 Нео
VS
Хуавей Хонор 30 Про
Oppo Find X3 Neo
Huawei Honor 30 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Find X3 Neo (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 11, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Neo
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (601K versus 494K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 922 and 768 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (605 against 507 nits)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X3 Neo
vs
Honor 30 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.3% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Find X3 Neo
507 nits
Honor 30 Pro +19%
605 nits

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Find X3 Neo
89.3%
Honor 30 Pro +1%
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X3 Neo and Huawei Honor 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 587 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X3 Neo +20%
922
Honor 30 Pro
768
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X3 Neo +3%
3175
Honor 30 Pro
3083
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Find X3 Neo +22%
601438
Honor 30 Pro
494716

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 11.1 Magic UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No (5 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 20 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution - 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 18 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 April 2020
Release date March 2021 May 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 550 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X3 Neo. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 30 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
