Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X3 Neo vs Meizu 18 – which one to choose?

Oppo Find X3 Neo vs Meizu 18

Оппо Find X3 Нео
VS
Мейзу 18
Oppo Find X3 Neo
Meizu 18

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Find X3 Neo (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 11, 2021, against the Meizu 18, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Neo
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (752 against 692 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Meizu 18
  • 40% higher pixel density (563 vs 402 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (693K versus 588K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1113 and 913 points
  • Weighs 22 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X3 Neo
vs
Meizu 18

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 563 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.3% 88.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 362 Hz -
Response time 3.2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Find X3 Neo +9%
752 nits
Meizu 18
692 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 152.4 mm (6 inches)
Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Find X3 Neo
89.3%
Meizu 18
88.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X3 Neo and Meizu 18 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 660
GPU clock 587 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X3 Neo
913
Meizu 18 +22%
1113
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X3 Neo
3106
Meizu 18 +16%
3597
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Find X3 Neo
588969
Meizu 18 +18%
693342

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 11.1 Flyme 9

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 36 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 20 min) Yes (40% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No -
Angle of widest lens 123° 122°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Find X3 Neo
91.1 dB
Meizu 18
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 March 2021
Release date March 2021 March 2021
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and software are more important to you, then choose the Meizu 18. But if the battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find X3 Neo.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Find X3 Neo or Samsung Galaxy S21
2. Oppo Find X3 Neo or Find X3
3. Oppo Find X3 Neo or OnePlus 9
4. Oppo Find X3 Neo or X2 Lite
5. Oppo Find X3 Neo or X2 Neo
6. Meizu 18 or Apple iPhone 11
7. Meizu 18 or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
8. Meizu 18 or Xiaomi Mi 11
9. Meizu 18 or Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
10. Meizu 18 or Apple iPhone 12 mini

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish