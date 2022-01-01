Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Find X3 Neo (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 11, 2021, against the Oppo A74 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.