Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Find X3 Neo (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 11, 2021, against the Oppo A74 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Neo
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (723K versus 315K)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (750 against 570 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X3 Neo
vs
A74 5G

Display

Type AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.55 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.3% 83.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.9%
PWM 362 Hz 2404 Hz
Response time 3.2 ms 28.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1663:1
Max. Brightness
Find X3 Neo +32%
750 nits
A74 5G
570 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Find X3 Neo +7%
89.3%
A74 5G
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X3 Neo and Oppo A74 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 619
GPU clock 587 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~468 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X3 Neo +94%
913
A74 5G
471
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X3 Neo +93%
3126
A74 5G
1622
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Find X3 Neo +130%
723979
A74 5G
315241
CPU 188454 98673
GPU 278383 83510
Memory 123034 55810
UX 134972 78121
Total score 723979 315241
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Find X3 Neo +417%
5044
A74 5G
975
Stability 73% 99%
Graphics test 30 FPS 5 FPS
Graphics score 5044 975
PCMark 3.0 score 11711 7230
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 11.1 ColorOS 11.1
OS size - 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 20 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X3 Neo from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Find X3 Neo +1%
91.1 dB
A74 5G
90.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2021 April 2021
Release date March 2021 April 2021
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.28 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X3 Neo is definitely a better buy.

