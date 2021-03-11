Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X3 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 11, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 531 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3969 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (656K versus 542K)
  • 15% higher pixel density (525 vs 458 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • Shows 26% longer battery life (102 vs 81 hours)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1336 and 930 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X3 Pro
vs
iPhone 11 Pro Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 525 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% 99.6%
PWM 362 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 4.9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Find X3 Pro
774 nits
iPhone 11 Pro Max +6%
821 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Find X3 Pro +7%
89.6%
iPhone 11 Pro Max
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X3 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Find X3 Pro +21%
656407
iPhone 11 Pro Max
542695

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM ColorOS 11.2 -
OS size 19.1 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3969 mAh
Charge power 65 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 29 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:29 hr 1:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Find X3 Pro
10:55 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +43%
15:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Find X3 Pro
13:25 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +46%
19:30 hr
Talk (3G)
Find X3 Pro +7%
22:57 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max
21:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 110° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Find X3 Pro +4%
89.6 dB
iPhone 11 Pro Max
85.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 September 2019
Release date March 2021 September 2019
Launch price - ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X3 Pro. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

