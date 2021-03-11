Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X3 Pro vs iPhone 12 mini – which one to choose?

Oppo Find X3 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 mini

Oppo Find X3 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 mini

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 11, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Pro
  • Comes with 2273 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2227 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 1.3 inches larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (81 vs 69 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (653K versus 532K)
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (770 against 626 nits)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9.8 mm narrower
  • 71% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1581 and 924 points
  • Weighs 58 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X3 Pro
vs
iPhone 12 mini

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 5.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 525 ppi 476 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 -
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% -
PWM 362 Hz -
Response time 4.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Find X3 Pro +23%
770 nits
iPhone 12 mini
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 135 gramm (4.76 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Find X3 Pro +5%
89.6%
iPhone 12 mini
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X3 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 mini in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X3 Pro
924
iPhone 12 mini +71%
1581
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X3 Pro
3315
iPhone 12 mini +24%
4101
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Find X3 Pro +23%
653888
iPhone 12 mini
532263
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM ColorOS 11.2 -
OS size 19.1 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2227 mAh
Charge power 65 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 3.0 (100% in 29 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:29 hr 1:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Find X3 Pro
10:55 hr
iPhone 12 mini +14%
12:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Find X3 Pro +9%
13:25 hr
iPhone 12 mini
12:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Find X3 Pro +85%
22:57 hr
iPhone 12 mini
12:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4096 x 3072 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 110° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX503 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X3 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 mini from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 October 2020
Release date March 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 1056 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X3 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 mini.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

