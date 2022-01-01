Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X3 Pro vs Pixel 6 – which one to choose?

Oppo Find X3 Pro vs Google Pixel 6

Оппо Find X3 Про
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6
Oppo Find X3 Pro
Google Pixel 6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 11, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 28% higher pixel density (525 vs 411 PPI)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (840K versus 722K)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (838 against 767 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1029 and 923 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X3 Pro
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 525 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% 99.8%
PWM 362 Hz 397 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Find X3 Pro
767 nits
Pixel 6 +9%
838 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Find X3 Pro +7%
89.6%
Pixel 6
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X3 Pro and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Google Tensor
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 840 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X3 Pro
923
Pixel 6 +11%
1029
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X3 Pro +14%
3307
Pixel 6
2897
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Find X3 Pro +16%
840218
Pixel 6
722451
CPU 215388 187698
GPU 316862 298218
Memory 141452 100887
UX 171410 137683
Total score 840218 722451
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Find X3 Pro
5723
Pixel 6 +13%
6460
Stability 58% 55%
Graphics test 34 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 5723 6460
PCMark 3.0 score 11637 10496
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM ColorOS 11.2 Stock Android
OS size 19.1 GB 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4614 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 3.0 (100% in 29 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:29 hr 1:53 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Find X3 Pro
10:55 hr
Pixel 6 +17%
12:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Find X3 Pro
13:25 hr
Pixel 6 +53%
20:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Find X3 Pro +7%
22:57 hr
Pixel 6
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4096 x 3072 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 110° 114°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X3 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Find X3 Pro
139
Pixel 6 +4%
144
Video quality
Find X3 Pro
111
Pixel 6 +4%
115
Generic camera score
Find X3 Pro
131
Pixel 6 +1%
132

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Find X3 Pro +4%
89.6 dB
Pixel 6
86.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 October 2021
Release date March 2021 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X3 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Find X3 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
2. Oppo Find X3 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S21
3. Oppo Find X3 Pro or Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
4. Oppo Find X3 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 11
5. Oppo Find X3 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
6. Google Pixel 6 or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
7. Google Pixel 6 or Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
8. Google Pixel 6 or Apple iPhone 12 Pro
9. Google Pixel 6 or Apple iPhone 13
10. Google Pixel 6 or Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish