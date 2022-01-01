Oppo Find X3 Pro vs Google Pixel 6 VS Oppo Find X3 Pro Google Pixel 6 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 11, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Pro The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

28% higher pixel density (525 vs 411 PPI)

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (840K versus 722K)

Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (838 against 767 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

The phone is 8-months newer

11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1029 and 923 points

Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Find X3 Pro Price Google Pixel 6 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 525 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 83.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.4% 99.8% PWM 362 Hz 397 Hz Response time 4.8 ms 5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Find X3 Pro 767 nits Pixel 6 +9% 838 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Find X3 Pro +7% 89.6% Pixel 6 83.4%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM ColorOS 11.2 Stock Android OS size 19.1 GB 17.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4614 mAh Charge power 65 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (21 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 3.0 (100% in 29 min) Yes (41% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:29 hr 1:53 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Find X3 Pro 10:55 hr Pixel 6 +17% 12:37 hr Watching videos (Player) Find X3 Pro 13:25 hr Pixel 6 +53% 20:25 hr Talk (3G) Find X3 Pro +7% 22:57 hr Pixel 6 21:14 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4096 x 3072 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 110° 114° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 3 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X3 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6560 x 4928 3840 x 2160 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Find X3 Pro 139 Pixel 6 +4% 144 Video quality Find X3 Pro 111 Pixel 6 +4% 115 Generic camera score Find X3 Pro 131 Pixel 6 +1% 132

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Find X3 Pro +4% 89.6 dB Pixel 6 86.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 October 2021 Release date March 2021 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X3 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6.