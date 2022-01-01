Oppo Find X3 Pro vs Google Pixel 6
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 11, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 28% higher pixel density (525 vs 411 PPI)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (840K versus 722K)
- Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
- Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (838 against 767 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- The phone is 8-months newer
- 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1029 and 923 points
- Ready for eSIM technology
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|525 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|83.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.4%
|99.8%
|PWM
|362 Hz
|397 Hz
|Response time
|4.8 ms
|5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|207 gramm (7.3 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Google Tensor
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Mali-G78 MP20
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|848 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~2171 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
923
Pixel 6 +11%
1029
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X3 Pro +14%
3307
2897
|CPU
|215388
|187698
|GPU
|316862
|298218
|Memory
|141452
|100887
|UX
|171410
|137683
|Total score
|840218
|722451
|Stability
|58%
|55%
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|38 FPS
|Graphics score
|5723
|6460
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11637
|10496
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Results (13th and 52nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|ColorOS 11.2
|Stock Android
|OS size
|19.1 GB
|17.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4614 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (30 W)
|Yes (21 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperVOOC 3.0 (100% in 29 min)
|Yes (41% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:29 hr
|1:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:55 hr
Pixel 6 +17%
12:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:25 hr
Pixel 6 +53%
20:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Find X3 Pro +7%
22:57 hr
21:14 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4096 x 3072
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|110°
|114°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|- 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Oppo Find X3 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|3840 x 2160
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
139
Pixel 6 +4%
144
Video quality
111
Pixel 6 +4%
115
Generic camera score
131
Pixel 6 +1%
132
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|October 2021
|Release date
|March 2021
|October 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.88 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.22 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X3 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6.
