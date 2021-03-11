Oppo Find X3 Pro vs Google Pixel 6 Pro VS Oppo Find X3 Pro Google Pixel 6 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 11, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Pro 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (761K versus 675K)

Weighs 17 grams less Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

Comes with 503 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4500 mAh

Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (858 against 768 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

The phone is 7-months newer

13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1042 and 922 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 525 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 88.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.4% - PWM 362 Hz - Response time 4.8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Find X3 Pro 768 nits Pixel 6 Pro +12% 858 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Find X3 Pro +1% 89.6% Pixel 6 Pro 88.8%

Performance Tests of Oppo Find X3 Pro and Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Google Tensor Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55

- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1 L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G78 MP20 GPU clock 840 MHz 848 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Find X3 Pro 922 Pixel 6 Pro +13% 1042 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Find X3 Pro +16% 3285 Pixel 6 Pro 2828 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Find X3 Pro +13% 761070 Pixel 6 Pro 675449 AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (23rd and 64th place)

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM ColorOS 11.2 Stock Android OS size 19.1 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4096 x 3072 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 4x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 110° 114° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 3 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X3 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 11.1 megapixels Image resolution 6560 x 4928 3840 x 2880 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Find X3 Pro 139 Pixel 6 Pro n/a Video quality Find X3 Pro 111 Pixel 6 Pro n/a Generic camera score Find X3 Pro 131 Pixel 6 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Find X3 Pro 89.6 dB Pixel 6 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 October 2021 Release date March 2021 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find X3 Pro.