Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X3 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Find X3 Pro vs Google Pixel 6 Pro

Оппо Find X3 Про
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6 Про
Oppo Find X3 Pro
Google Pixel 6 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 11, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Pro
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (761K versus 675K)
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Comes with 503 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4500 mAh
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (858 against 768 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1042 and 922 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X3 Pro
vs
Pixel 6 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 525 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 88.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% -
PWM 362 Hz -
Response time 4.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Find X3 Pro
768 nits
Pixel 6 Pro +12%
858 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Find X3 Pro +1%
89.6%
Pixel 6 Pro
88.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X3 Pro and Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Google Tensor
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 840 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X3 Pro
922
Pixel 6 Pro +13%
1042
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X3 Pro +16%
3285
Pixel 6 Pro
2828
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Find X3 Pro +13%
761070
Pixel 6 Pro
675449
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (23rd and 64th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM ColorOS 11.2 Stock Android
OS size 19.1 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5003 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 3.0 (100% in 29 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:29 hr 1:59 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Find X3 Pro
10:55 hr
Pixel 6 Pro +17%
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Find X3 Pro
13:25 hr
Pixel 6 Pro +16%
15:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Find X3 Pro
22:57 hr
Pixel 6 Pro +16%
26:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4096 x 3072 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 4x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 110° 114°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X3 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 11.1 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 3840 x 2880
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Find X3 Pro
89.6 dB
Pixel 6 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 October 2021
Release date March 2021 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find X3 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus or Oppo Find X3 Pro
2. Apple iPhone 13 Pro or Oppo Find X3 Pro
3. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max or Oppo Find X3 Pro
4. OnePlus 9 Pro or Oppo Find X3 Pro
5. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max or Oppo Find X3 Pro
6. Apple iPhone 13 Pro or Google Pixel 6 Pro
7. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max or Google Pixel 6 Pro
8. Apple iPhone 13 or Google Pixel 6 Pro
9. Google Pixel 6 or Google Pixel 6 Pro
10. Sony Xperia 1 III or Google Pixel 6 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish