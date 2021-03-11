Oppo Find X3 Pro vs Huawei P30
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 11, 2021, against the Huawei P30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (652K versus 372K)
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 850 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3650 mAh
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- 24% higher pixel density (525 vs 422 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 30W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The phone is 2-years newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Weighs 28 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|525 ppi
|422 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|85.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.4%
|99.6%
|PWM
|362 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|4.8 ms
|3.6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X3 Pro +30%
925
710
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X3 Pro +29%
3303
2551
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
n/a
285914
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Find X3 Pro +75%
652050
372404
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking List (23rd and 145th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|ColorOS 11.2
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|19.1 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3650 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (30 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 29 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:29 hr
|1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:55 hr
Huawei P30 +28%
13:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:25 hr
Huawei P30 +22%
16:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Find X3 Pro +1%
22:57 hr
22:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|110°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP)
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|24
|21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|March 2019
|Release date
|March 2021
|May 2019
|Launch price
|-
|~ 625 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.88 W/kg
|0.33 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.22 W/kg
|0.85 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.
