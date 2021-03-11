Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X3 Pro vs P50 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Find X3 Pro vs Huawei P50 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 11, 2021, against the Huawei P50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Pro
  • 17% higher pixel density (525 vs 450 PPI)
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Huawei P50 Pro
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1119 and 909 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X3 Pro
vs
P50 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1228 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 525 ppi 450 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 91.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% -
PWM 362 Hz -
Response time 4.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Find X3 Pro
763 nits
P50 Pro
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Find X3 Pro
89.6%
P50 Pro +2%
91.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X3 Pro and Huawei P50 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X3 Pro
909
P50 Pro +23%
1119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X3 Pro
3270
P50 Pro +15%
3750
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Find X3 Pro
647556
P50 Pro
n/a
AnTuTu Ranking List (17th and 23rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 11.2 HarmonyOS 2.0
OS size 19.1 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4360 mAh
Charge power 65 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 3.0 (100% in 29 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:29 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Find X3 Pro
10:55 hr
P50 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Find X3 Pro
13:25 hr
P50 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Find X3 Pro
22:57 hr
P50 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4096 x 3072 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3.5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 110° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) 4 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP + 40 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
Monochrome lens - - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV40A (CMOS)
Macro lens - 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X3 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P50 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 -
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS -

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Find X3 Pro
139
P50 Pro +7%
149
Video quality
Find X3 Pro
111
P50 Pro +5%
116
Generic camera score
Find X3 Pro
131
P50 Pro +10%
144

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE -
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 24
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Find X3 Pro
89.6 dB
P50 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 July 2021
Release date March 2021 August 2021
Launch price ~ 1056 USD ~ 903 USD
SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei P50 Pro. It has a better performance, software, camera, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

