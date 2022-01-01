Oppo Find X3 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro VS Oppo Find X3 Pro OnePlus 10 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 11, 2021, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro Delivers 69% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 767 nits)

The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

The phone is 11-months newer

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1007K versus 840K)

More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 11

35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1243 and 923 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Find X3 Pro Price OnePlus 10 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 525 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.4% - PWM 362 Hz - Response time 4.8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Find X3 Pro 767 nits 10 Pro +69% 1294 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) Waterproof IP68 - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Find X3 Pro 89.6% 10 Pro 90%

Performance Tests of Oppo Find X3 Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 730 GPU clock 840 MHz 818 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 - Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Find X3 Pro 923 10 Pro +35% 1243 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Find X3 Pro 3307 10 Pro +25% 4141 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Find X3 Pro 840218 10 Pro +20% 1007290 CPU 215388 229138 GPU 316862 438172 Memory 141452 172155 UX 171410 168167 Total score 840218 1007290 3DMark Wild Life Performance Find X3 Pro 5723 10 Pro n/a Stability 58% - Graphics test 34 FPS - Graphics score 5723 - PCMark 3.0 score 11637 - AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (13th and 3rd place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12.1 ROM ColorOS 11.2 ColorOS 12.1 OS size 19.1 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 65 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 3.0 (100% in 29 min) Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 0:29 hr 0:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Find X3 Pro 10:55 hr 10 Pro n/a Watching videos (Player) Find X3 Pro 13:25 hr 10 Pro n/a Talk (3G) Find X3 Pro 22:57 hr 10 Pro n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4096 x 3072 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3.3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 110° 150° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 3 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X3 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6560 x 4928 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Find X3 Pro 139 10 Pro n/a Video quality Find X3 Pro 111 10 Pro n/a Generic camera score Find X3 Pro 131 10 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Find X3 Pro 89.6 dB 10 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 January 2022 Release date March 2021 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 10 Pro. It has a better display, performance, software, and battery life.