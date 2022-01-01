Oppo Find X3 Pro vs OnePlus 9RT VS Oppo Find X3 Pro OnePlus 9RT Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 11, 2021, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

32% higher pixel density (525 vs 397 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 30W

Reverse charging feature Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Delivers 69% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 767 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

The phone is 7-months newer

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Find X3 Pro Price OnePlus 9RT Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 525 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.4% - PWM 362 Hz - Response time 4.8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Find X3 Pro 767 nits OnePlus 9RT +69% 1294 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Metal Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Find X3 Pro +2% 89.6% OnePlus 9RT 87.9%

Performance Tests of Oppo Find X3 Pro and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660 GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Find X3 Pro 923 OnePlus 9RT +1% 928 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Find X3 Pro 3307 OnePlus 9RT 3322 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Find X3 Pro +2% 840218 OnePlus 9RT 820395 CPU 215388 212084 GPU 316862 326188 Memory 141452 128801 UX 171410 157852 Total score 840218 820395 3DMark Wild Life Performance Find X3 Pro 5723 OnePlus 9RT +2% 5856 Stability 58% 62% Graphics test 34 FPS 35 FPS Graphics score 5723 5856 PCMark 3.0 score 11637 - AnTuTu 9 Android Results (11th and 14th place) Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM ColorOS 11.2 OxygenOS 12 OS size 19.1 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 65 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 3.0 (100% in 29 min) Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:29 hr 0:38 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Find X3 Pro 10:55 hr OnePlus 9RT n/a Watching videos (Player) Find X3 Pro 13:25 hr OnePlus 9RT n/a Talk (3G) Find X3 Pro 22:57 hr OnePlus 9RT n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4096 x 3072 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 110° 123° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 3 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X3 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Find X3 Pro 139 OnePlus 9RT n/a Video quality Find X3 Pro 111 OnePlus 9RT n/a Generic camera score Find X3 Pro 131 OnePlus 9RT n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Find X3 Pro 89.6 dB OnePlus 9RT n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 October 2021 Release date March 2021 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X3 Pro. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 9RT.