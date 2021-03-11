Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X3 Pro vs Ace 2 – which one to choose?

Oppo Find X3 Pro vs Ace 2

Оппо Find X3 Про
VS
Оппо Эйс 2
Oppo Find X3 Pro
Oppo Ace 2

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 11, 2021, against the Oppo Ace 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 55% higher maximum brightness (770 against 497 nits)
  • 31% higher pixel density (525 vs 402 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Oppo Ace 2
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X3 Pro
vs
Ace 2

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 525 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% -
PWM 362 Hz -
Response time 4.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Find X3 Pro +55%
770 nits
Ace 2
497 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Silver, Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Find X3 Pro +4%
89.6%
Ace 2
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X3 Pro and Oppo Ace 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650
GPU clock 840 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X3 Pro +2%
924
Ace 2
906
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X3 Pro
3315
Ace 2 +1%
3334
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Find X3 Pro +6%
653888
Ace 2
615220
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 11.2 ColorOS 7.1
OS size 19.1 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (40 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperVOOC 3.0 (100% in 29 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (100% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:29 hr 0:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Find X3 Pro
10:55 hr
Ace 2
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Find X3 Pro
13:25 hr
Ace 2
n/a
Talk (3G)
Find X3 Pro
22:57 hr
Ace 2
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4096 x 3072 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 110° 119°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
Macro lens - 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X3 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 29 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Find X3 Pro
139
Ace 2
n/a
Video quality
Find X3 Pro
111
Ace 2
n/a
Generic camera score
Find X3 Pro
131
Ace 2
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Find X3 Pro
89.6 dB
Ace 2
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 April 2020
Release date March 2021 July 2020
Launch price ~ 1056 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Find X3 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
2. Oppo Find X3 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21
3. Oppo Find X3 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
4. Oppo Find X3 Pro and OnePlus 9 Pro
5. Oppo Find X3 Pro and Oppo Find X3 Neo
6. Oppo Ace 2 and Apple iPhone 11
7. Oppo Ace 2 and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
8. Oppo Ace 2 and OnePlus 8 Pro
9. Oppo Ace 2 and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
10. Oppo Ace 2 and Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish