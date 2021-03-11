Oppo Find X3 Pro vs Find X2
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 11, 2021, against the Oppo Find X2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Supports wireless charging up to 30W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
- 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (656K versus 596K)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (866 against 774 nits)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
97
98
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
98
95
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
77
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
94
91
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
85
83
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|1440 x 3168 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.8:9
|PPI
|525 ppi
|513 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|90.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.4%
|-
|PWM
|362 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4.8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X3 Pro +1%
933
923
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3341
3329
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Find X3 Pro +10%
656335
596447
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|ColorOS 11.2
|ColorOS 7.1
|OS size
|19.1 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (30 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 29 min)
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 38 min)
|Full charging time
|0:29 hr
|0:38 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Find X3 Pro +24%
10:55 hr
8:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:25 hr
Find X2 +21%
16:07 hr
Talk (3G)
22:57 hr
22:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|110°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX708 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|March 2020
|Release date
|March 2021
|April 2020
|Launch price
|-
|~ 912 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.88 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.22 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X3 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find X2.
