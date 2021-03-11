Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X3 Pro vs Find X2 Neo – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 11, 2021, against the Oppo Find X2 Neo, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (656K versus 300K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 30% higher pixel density (525 vs 405 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Comes with 475 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4025 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Neo
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (100 vs 81 hours)
  • Weighs 22 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X3 Pro
vs
Find X2 Neo

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 525 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 88.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% 100%
PWM 362 Hz 370 Hz
Response time 4.8 ms 2.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Find X3 Pro
774 nits
Find X2 Neo +5%
809 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Find X3 Pro +1%
89.6%
Find X2 Neo
88.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X3 Pro and Oppo Find X2 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 620
GPU clock 840 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X3 Pro +62%
932
Find X2 Neo
575
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X3 Pro +117%
3353
Find X2 Neo
1548
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Find X3 Pro +118%
656359
Find X2 Neo
300639
AnTuTu Results (18th and 186th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM ColorOS 11.2 ColorOS 7
OS size 19.1 GB 31 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4025 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 29 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:29 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Find X3 Pro
10:55 hr
Find X2 Neo +34%
14:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Find X3 Pro
13:25 hr
Find X2 Neo +22%
16:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Find X3 Pro
22:57 hr
Find X2 Neo +30%
29:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 110° 115°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2", Samsung S5K3H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Find X2 Neo from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 -
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Find X3 Pro +4%
89.6 dB
Find X2 Neo
86.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2021 April 2020
Release date March 2021 June 2020
Launch price - ~ 600 USD
SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.

