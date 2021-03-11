Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X3 Pro vs Find X3 Neo – which one to choose?

Oppo Find X3 Pro vs X3 Neo

Oppo Find X3 Pro
Oppo Find X3 Neo

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X3 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 11, 2021, against the Oppo Find X3 Neo, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (774 against 507 nits)
  • 31% higher pixel density (525 vs 402 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X3 Pro
vs
Find X3 Neo

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 525 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 89.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% -
PWM 362 Hz -
Response time 4.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Find X3 Pro +53%
774 nits
Find X3 Neo
507 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof IP68 -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Find X3 Pro
89.6%
Find X3 Neo
89.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X3 Pro and Oppo Find X3 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650
GPU clock 840 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X3 Pro +1%
932
Find X3 Neo
922
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X3 Pro +6%
3353
Find X3 Neo
3175
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Find X3 Pro +9%
656359
Find X3 Neo
601438

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 11.2 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 19.1 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (100% in 29 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:29 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Find X3 Pro
10:55 hr
Find X3 Neo
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Find X3 Pro
13:25 hr
Find X3 Neo
n/a
Talk (3G)
Find X3 Pro
22:57 hr
Find X3 Neo
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 110° 123°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Find X3 Pro
89.6 dB
Find X3 Neo
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 March 2021
Release date March 2021 March 2021
Launch price - ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Find X3 Pro. It has a better display and battery life.

