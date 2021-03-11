Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X3 vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Oppo Find X3 vs Apple iPhone 11

VS
Oppo Find X3
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 11, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1390 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3110 mAh
  • 61% higher pixel density (525 vs 326 PPI)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Thinner bezels – 10.6% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (648 against 509 nits)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • 49% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1340 and 902 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X3
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 525 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 24.8 ms
Contrast - 999:1
Max. Brightness
Find X3
509 nits
iPhone 11 +27%
648 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Find X3 +13%
89.6%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X3 and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 587 MHz -
FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X3
902
iPhone 11 +49%
1340
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X3
3129
iPhone 11 +12%
3520
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Find X3
n/a
iPhone 11
461481
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Find X3 +19%
632848
iPhone 11
530103

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM ColorOS 11.2 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 65 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 10 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Find X3
n/a
iPhone 11
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Find X3
n/a
iPhone 11
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Find X3
n/a
iPhone 11
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 110° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Find X3
n/a
iPhone 11
129
Video quality
Find X3
n/a
iPhone 11
109
Generic camera score
Find X3
n/a
iPhone 11
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Find X3
n/a
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 September 2019
Release date March 2021 September 2019
Launch price - ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X3 is definitely a better buy.

