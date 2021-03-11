Oppo Find X3 vs Google Pixel 6 Pro VS Oppo Find X3 Google Pixel 6 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 11, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 859 nits)

Weighs 17 grams less Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB

Comes with 503 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4500 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 525 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 88.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Find X3 +50% 1290 nits Pixel 6 Pro 859 nits

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Find X3 +1% 89.6% Pixel 6 Pro 88.8%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM ColorOS 11.2 Stock Android

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5003 mAh Charge power 65 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (23 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (40% in 10 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:59 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Find X3 n/a Pixel 6 Pro 12:32 hr Watching videos (Player) Find X3 n/a Pixel 6 Pro 15:35 hr Talk (3G) Find X3 n/a Pixel 6 Pro 26:21 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 4x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 110° 114° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 3 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 11.1 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3840 x 2880 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 October 2021 Release date March 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

