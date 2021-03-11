Oppo Find X3 vs Google Pixel 6 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 11, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3
- Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 859 nits)
- Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
- The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
- Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
- Comes with 503 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4500 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
97
97
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
79
82
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
88
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
94
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
83
84
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|525 ppi
|512 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|88.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
|Google Tensor
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G78 MP20
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|848 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|~2171 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
885
Pixel 6 Pro +17%
1038
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X3 +10%
3093
2803
|CPU
|-
|167563
|GPU
|-
|278665
|Memory
|-
|91371
|UX
|-
|138716
|Total score
|701231
|675965
|Stability
|99%
|54%
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|37 FPS
|Graphics score
|4203
|6186
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11281
|11301
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Results (53rd and 69th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|ColorOS 11.2
|Stock Android
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5003 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (30 W)
|Yes (23 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (40% in 10 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|1:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:35 hr
Talk (3G)
26:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 4x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|110°
|114°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|11.1 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|3840 x 2880
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|October 2021
|Release date
|March 2021
|October 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
