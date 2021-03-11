Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X3 vs Pixel 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Find X3 vs Google Pixel 6 Pro

Оппо Find X3
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6 Про
Oppo Find X3
Google Pixel 6 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 11, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3
  • Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 859 nits)
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Comes with 503 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X3
vs
Pixel 6 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 525 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 88.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Find X3 +50%
1290 nits
Pixel 6 Pro
859 nits

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Find X3 +1%
89.6%
Pixel 6 Pro
88.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X3 and Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Google Tensor
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 675 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X3
885
Pixel 6 Pro +17%
1038
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X3 +10%
3093
Pixel 6 Pro
2803
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Find X3 +4%
701231
Pixel 6 Pro
675965
CPU - 167563
GPU - 278665
Memory - 91371
UX - 138716
Total score 701231 675965
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Find X3
4203
Pixel 6 Pro +47%
6186
Stability 99% 54%
Graphics test 25 FPS 37 FPS
Graphics score 4203 6186
PCMark 3.0 score 11281 11301
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM ColorOS 11.2 Stock Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5003 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (40% in 10 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 1:59 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Find X3
n/a
Pixel 6 Pro
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Find X3
n/a
Pixel 6 Pro
15:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Find X3
n/a
Pixel 6 Pro
26:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 4x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 110° 114°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 11.1 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3840 x 2880
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 October 2021
Release date March 2021 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Find X3 or Samsung Galaxy S21
2. Oppo Find X3 or Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
3. Oppo Find X3 or Xiaomi Mi 11
4. Oppo Find X3 or Apple iPhone 13
5. Oppo Find X3 or OnePlus 9
6. Google Pixel 6 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
7. Google Pixel 6 Pro or Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
8. Google Pixel 6 Pro or OnePlus 9 Pro
9. Google Pixel 6 Pro or Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
10. Google Pixel 6 Pro or Google Pixel 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish