Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X3 vs Honor 30 – which one to choose?

Oppo Find X3 vs Huawei Honor 30

Оппо Find X3
VS
Хуавей Хонор 30
Oppo Find X3
Huawei Honor 30

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 11, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (701K versus 450K)
  • 30% higher pixel density (525 vs 403 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X3
vs
Honor 30

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 525 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 86.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Find X3
490 nits
Honor 30
490 nits

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Find X3 +3%
89.6%
Honor 30
86.6%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X3 and Huawei Honor 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2560 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 675 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X3
877
Honor 30 +7%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X3 +21%
3074
Honor 30
2533
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Find X3 +56%
701138
Honor 30
450187
AnTuTu 9 Android Phone Scores (44th and 161st place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 11.2 Magic UI 3.1.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (40% in 10 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr 0:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 110° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 April 2020
Release date March 2021 June 2020
Launch price ~ 635 USD ~ 437 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Find X3 vs Samsung Galaxy S21
2. Oppo Find X3 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro
3. Oppo Find X3 vs OnePlus 9 Pro
4. Oppo Find X3 vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro
5. Oppo Find X3 vs OnePlus 9
6. Huawei Honor 30 vs Xiaomi Mi 9
7. Huawei Honor 30 vs P30 Pro
8. Huawei Honor 30 vs Honor 20 Pro
9. Huawei Honor 30 vs Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
10. Huawei Honor 30 vs P40 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish