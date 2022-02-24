Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X5 Lite vs Find X3 Neo – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Find X5 Lite (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on February 24, 2022, against the Oppo Find X3 Neo, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Weighs 23.4 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Neo
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (729K versus 434K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X5 Lite
vs
Find X3 Neo

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 89.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 362 Hz
Response time - 3.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Find X5 Lite +6%
801 nits
Find X3 Neo
754 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 160.6 gramm (5.66 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Find X5 Lite
84.9%
Find X3 Neo +5%
89.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X5 Lite and Oppo Find X3 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 650
GPU clock 900 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS - ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X5 Lite
720
Find X3 Neo +27%
916
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X5 Lite
2159
Find X3 Neo +46%
3146
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Find X5 Lite
434701
Find X3 Neo +68%
729252
CPU - 188454
GPU - 278383
Memory - 123034
UX - 134972
Total score 434701 729252
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 73%
Graphics test - 30 FPS
Graphics score - 5044
PCMark 3.0 score - 11711
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 12 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 16 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 0:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 Lite from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Find X3 Neo from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 March 2021
Release date February 2022 March 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.28 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X3 Neo is definitely a better buy.

