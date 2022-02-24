Oppo Find X5 Lite vs X3 Neo
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.43-inch Oppo Find X5 Lite (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on February 24, 2022, against the Oppo Find X3 Neo, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Lite
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- The phone is 11-months newer
- Weighs 23.4 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Neo
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (729K versus 434K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
- Optical image stabilization
- Stereo speakers
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
85
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
58
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
91
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
72
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|89.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|-
|362 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|160.6 gramm (5.66 oz)
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 900
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
720
Find X3 Neo +27%
916
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2159
Find X3 Neo +46%
3146
|CPU
|-
|188454
|GPU
|-
|278383
|Memory
|-
|123034
|UX
|-
|134972
|Total score
|434701
|729252
|Stability
|-
|73%
|Graphics test
|-
|30 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|5044
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|11711
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|ColorOS 12
|ColorOS 11.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 16 min)
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|0:37 hr
|0:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 Lite from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Oppo Find X3 Neo from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|24 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
110
Find X3 Neo +6%
117
Video quality
95
Find X3 Neo +8%
103
Generic camera score
106
Find X3 Neo +8%
115
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2022
|March 2021
|Release date
|February 2022
|March 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.28 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X3 Neo is definitely a better buy.
