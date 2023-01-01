Oppo Find X5 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro VS Oppo Find X5 Pro Apple iPhone 12 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 24, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 525 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 98.1% 99.6% PWM 361 Hz 277 Hz Response time 1 ms 3.6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Find X5 Pro 759 nits iPhone 12 Pro +5% 796 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 218 g (7.69 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Ceramic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Find X5 Pro +4% 89.6% iPhone 12 Pro 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12.1 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM ColorOS 12.1 - OS size 24.1 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 2815 mAh Charge power 80 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (91% in 30 min) Yes (59% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:35 hr 09:54 hr Watching video 14:34 hr 12:40 hr Gaming 05:57 hr 05:31 hr Standby 80 hr 104 hr General battery life Find X5 Pro 29:24 hr iPhone 12 Pro +1% 29:49 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 110° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length 21 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Find X5 Pro 130 iPhone 12 Pro +4% 135 Video quality Find X5 Pro +13% 126 iPhone 12 Pro 112 Generic camera score Find X5 Pro +2% 130 iPhone 12 Pro 128

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.1 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Find X5 Pro 89.2 dB iPhone 12 Pro +3% 92.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 October 2020 Release date March 2022 October 2020 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X5 Pro. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 Pro.