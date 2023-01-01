Oppo Find X5 Pro vs Apple iPhone XR VS Oppo Find X5 Pro Apple iPhone XR Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 24, 2022, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 42 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 525 ppi 326 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 79% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 98.1% 100% PWM 361 Hz Not detected Response time 1 ms 32.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1920:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Find X5 Pro +20% 759 nits iPhone XR 635 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 218 g (7.69 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Ceramic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Find X5 Pro +13% 89.6% iPhone XR 79%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12.1 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM ColorOS 12.1 - OS size 24.1 GB 11.1 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 2942 mAh Charge power 80 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes, Qi (10 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (91% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:43 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:35 hr 11:16 hr Watching video 14:34 hr 12:45 hr Gaming 05:57 hr 05:10 hr Standby 80 hr 123 hr General battery life Find X5 Pro 29:24 hr iPhone XR +12% 33:02 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 110° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP) 1 (12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 6560 x 4928 3088 x 2316 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length 21 mm 32 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Find X5 Pro +26% 130 iPhone XR 103 Video quality Find X5 Pro +31% 126 iPhone XR 96 Generic camera score Find X5 Pro +29% 130 iPhone XR 101

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Find X5 Pro +2% 89.2 dB iPhone XR 87.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 September 2018 Release date March 2022 October 2018 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X5 Pro is definitely a better buy.