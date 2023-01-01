Oppo Find X5 Pro vs Apple iPhone XR
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 24, 2022, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 42 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 2058 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2942 mAh
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 501K)
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- 61% higher pixel density (525 vs 326 PPI)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Thinner bezels – 10.6% more screen real estate
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
- Shows 12% longer battery life (33:02 vs 29:24 hours)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
- Weighs 24 grams less
- 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1107 and 992 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
71
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
92
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|525 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|625 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|79%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|98.1%
|100%
|PWM
|361 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|1 ms
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1920:1
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|218 g (7.69 oz)
|194 g (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Ceramic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max clock
|3000 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
992
iPhone XR +12%
1107
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X5 Pro +56%
3432
2203
|CPU
|233641
|142301
|GPU
|443346
|188718
|Memory
|174280
|70367
|UX
|159010
|104916
|Total score
|1008532
|501351
|Max surface temperature
|39.7 °C
|42.6 °C
|Stability
|63%
|69%
|Graphics test
|56 FPS
|31 FPS
|Graphics score
|9497
|5231
|Web score
|9304
|-
|Video editing
|5936
|-
|Photo editing
|25623
|-
|Data manipulation
|9257
|-
|Writing score
|16611
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12.1
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
|ROM
|ColorOS 12.1
|-
|OS size
|24.1 GB
|11.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|2942 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (91% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:40 hr
|1:43 hr
|Web browsing
|10:35 hr
|11:16 hr
|Watching video
|14:34 hr
|12:45 hr
|Gaming
|05:57 hr
|05:10 hr
|Standby
|80 hr
|123 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|110°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|21 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Find X5 Pro +26%
130
103
Video quality
Find X5 Pro +31%
126
96
Generic camera score
Find X5 Pro +29%
130
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2022
|September 2018
|Release date
|March 2022
|October 2018
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X5 Pro is definitely a better buy.
