Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X5 Pro vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Oppo Find X5 Pro vs Apple iPhone XR

Оппо Find X5 Про
VS
Эпл Айфон XR
Oppo Find X5 Pro
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 24, 2022, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 42 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 2058 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2942 mAh
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 501K)
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 61% higher pixel density (525 vs 326 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Thinner bezels – 10.6% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (33:02 vs 29:24 hours)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • Weighs 24 grams less
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1107 and 992 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X5 Pro
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 525 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 100%
PWM 361 Hz Not detected
Response time 1 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1920:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Find X5 Pro +20%
759 nits
iPhone XR
635 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 218 g (7.69 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Find X5 Pro +13%
89.6%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X5 Pro and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A12 Bionic
Max clock 3000 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 818 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X5 Pro
992
iPhone XR +12%
1107
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X5 Pro +56%
3432
iPhone XR
2203
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Find X5 Pro +101%
1008532
iPhone XR
501351
CPU 233641 142301
GPU 443346 188718
Memory 174280 70367
UX 159010 104916
Total score 1008532 501351
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Find X5 Pro +82%
9497
iPhone XR
5231
Max surface temperature 39.7 °C 42.6 °C
Stability 63% 69%
Graphics test 56 FPS 31 FPS
Graphics score 9497 5231
PCMark 3.0
Web score 9304 -
Video editing 5936 -
Photo editing 25623 -
Data manipulation 9257 -
Writing score 16611 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12.1 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM ColorOS 12.1 -
OS size 24.1 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 80 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (91% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:35 hr 11:16 hr
Watching video 14:34 hr 12:45 hr
Gaming 05:57 hr 05:10 hr
Standby 80 hr 123 hr
General battery life
Find X5 Pro
29:24 hr
iPhone XR +12%
33:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 110° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 21 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Find X5 Pro +26%
130
iPhone XR
103
Video quality
Find X5 Pro +31%
126
iPhone XR
96
Generic camera score
Find X5 Pro +29%
130
iPhone XR
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Find X5 Pro +2%
89.2 dB
iPhone XR
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 September 2018
Release date March 2022 October 2018
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X5 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 13 mini and Apple iPhone XR
2. Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone XR
3. Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Apple iPhone XR
4. Google Pixel 7 Pro and Apple iPhone XR
5. Apple iPhone SE (2022) and Apple iPhone XR
6. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max and Apple iPhone XR
7. Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Apple iPhone XR
8. Google Pixel 7 and Oppo Find X5 Pro
9. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Oppo Find X5 Pro
10. Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Find X5 Pro
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish