Oppo Find X5 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 6
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 24, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 33% higher pixel density (525 vs 395 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Optical image stabilization
- Thinner bezels – 7.4% more screen real estate
- More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12
- Weighs 21 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 6
- Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Shows 23% longer battery life (36:34 vs 29:38 hours)
- 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1125K versus 1013K)
- Delivers 8% higher peak brightness (830 against 769 nits)
- 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1331 and 1007 points
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
95
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
88
95
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
76
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
92
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
85
83
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|1080 x 2448 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.4:9
|PPI
|525 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|165 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|830 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|82.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.1%
|100%
|PWM
|361 Hz
|672 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|173 mm (6.81 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|10.3 mm (0.41 inches)
|Weight
|218 gramm (7.69 oz)
|239 gramm (8.43 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Ceramic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1007
ROG Phone 6 +32%
1331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3439
ROG Phone 6 +16%
3989
|CPU
|233641
|265173
|GPU
|443346
|476559
|Memory
|174280
|188898
|UX
|159010
|185898
|Total score
|1013778
|1125441
|Stability
|63%
|90%
|Graphics test
|56 FPS
|62 FPS
|Graphics score
|9496
|10364
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11740
|-
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (30th and 8th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12.1
|Android 12
|ROM
|ColorOS 12.1
|-
|OS size
|24.1 GB
|25 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (91% in 30 min)
|Yes (75% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:40 hr
|0:42 hr
|Web browsing
|10:45 hr
|13:50 hr
|Watching video
|14:34 hr
|15:54 hr
|Gaming
|06:09 hr
|06:03 hr
|Standby
|80 hr
|110 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|-
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|110°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|21 mm
|27.5 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|1/2.93"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
126
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2022
|July 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X5 Pro. But if the performance, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 6.
