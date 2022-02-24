Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X5 Pro vs ROG Phone 6 – which one to choose?

Oppo Find X5 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 6

Оппо Find X5 Про
VS
Асус РОГ Фон 6
Oppo Find X5 Pro
Asus ROG Phone 6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 24, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 33% higher pixel density (525 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 7.4% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 6
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (36:34 vs 29:38 hours)
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1125K versus 1013K)
  • Delivers 8% higher peak brightness (830 against 769 nits)
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1331 and 1007 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X5 Pro
vs
ROG Phone 6

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.4:9
PPI 525 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 830 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 82.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 100%
PWM 361 Hz 672 Hz
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Find X5 Pro
769 nits
ROG Phone 6 +8%
830 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 10.3 mm (0.41 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 239 gramm (8.43 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IPX4
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Find X5 Pro +9%
89.6%
ROG Phone 6
82.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X5 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X5 Pro
1007
ROG Phone 6 +32%
1331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X5 Pro
3439
ROG Phone 6 +16%
3989
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Find X5 Pro
1013778
ROG Phone 6 +11%
1125441
CPU 233641 265173
GPU 443346 476559
Memory 174280 188898
UX 159010 185898
Total score 1013778 1125441
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Find X5 Pro
9496
ROG Phone 6 +9%
10364
Stability 63% 90%
Graphics test 56 FPS 62 FPS
Graphics score 9496 10364
PCMark 3.0 score 11740 -
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (30th and 8th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12.1 Android 12
ROM ColorOS 12.1 -
OS size 24.1 GB 25 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 80 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (91% in 30 min) Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:45 hr 13:50 hr
Watching video 14:34 hr 15:54 hr
Gaming 06:09 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 80 hr 110 hr
General battery life
Find X5 Pro
29:38 hr
ROG Phone 6 +23%
36:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 -
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 110° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 21 mm 27.5 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.93"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Find X5 Pro
89.2 dB
ROG Phone 6 +5%
93.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 July 2022
Release date March 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X5 Pro. But if the performance, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 6.

