Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X5 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Find X5 Pro vs Google Pixel 6 Pro

Оппо Find X5 Про
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6 Про
Oppo Find X5 Pro
Google Pixel 6 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 24, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Pro
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (858 against 741 nits)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X5 Pro
vs
Pixel 6 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 525 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 88.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% -
PWM 361 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Find X5 Pro
741 nits
Pixel 6 Pro +16%
858 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Find X5 Pro +1%
89.6%
Pixel 6 Pro
88.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X5 Pro and Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Google Tensor
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 818 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS - ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X5 Pro
992
Pixel 6 Pro +5%
1039
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X5 Pro +22%
3432
Pixel 6 Pro
2818
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 167563
GPU - 278665
Memory - 91371
UX - 138716
Total score - 669814
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 55%
Graphics test - 37 FPS
Graphics score - 6218
PCMark 3.0 score - 11364
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12.1 Android 12
ROM ColorOS 12.1 Stock Android
OS size 24.1 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5003 mAh
Charge power 80 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (91% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:59 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Find X5 Pro
n/a
Pixel 6 Pro
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Find X5 Pro
n/a
Pixel 6 Pro
15:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Find X5 Pro
n/a
Pixel 6 Pro
26:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 4x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 110° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 11.1 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 3840 x 2880
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 21 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Find X5 Pro
89.2 dB
Pixel 6 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 October 2021
Release date March 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Find X5 Pro. It has a better battery life and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 10 Pro or Oppo Find X5 Pro
2. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or Google Pixel 6 Pro
3. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max or Google Pixel 6 Pro
4. Apple iPhone 13 or Google Pixel 6 Pro
5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Google Pixel 6 Pro
6. Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish