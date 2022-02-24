Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X5 Pro vs Edge 30 Ultra – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 24, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Pro
  • 33% higher pixel density (525 vs 395 PPI)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 390 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4610 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (32:57 vs 29:38 hours)
  • Delivers 37% higher peak brightness (1056 against 769 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1281 and 1007 points
  • Weighs 19.5 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X5 Pro
vs
Edge 30 Ultra

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 525 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1250 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 96.1%
PWM 361 Hz 720 Hz
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Find X5 Pro
769 nits
Edge 30 Ultra +37%
1056 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 161.76 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.39 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Find X5 Pro
89.6%
Edge 30 Ultra +1%
90.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X5 Pro and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X5 Pro
1007
Edge 30 Ultra +27%
1281
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X5 Pro
3439
Edge 30 Ultra +25%
4294
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Find X5 Pro
1013778
Edge 30 Ultra +3%
1048457
CPU 233641 -
GPU 443346 -
Memory 174280 -
UX 159010 -
Total score 1013778 1048457
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Find X5 Pro +66%
9496
Edge 30 Ultra
5733
Stability 63% 72%
Graphics test 56 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 9496 5733
PCMark 3.0 score 11740 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12.1 Android 12
ROM ColorOS 12.1 -
OS size 24.1 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4610 mAh
Charge power 80 W 125 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (91% in 30 min) Yes (95% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:45 hr 11:04 hr
Watching video 14:34 hr 15:48 hr
Gaming 06:09 hr 05:26 hr
Standby 80 hr 105 hr
General battery life
Find X5 Pro
29:38 hr
Edge 30 Ultra +11%
32:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 16384 x 12288
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 110° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP) 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Depth lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 -
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 21 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.61 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Find X5 Pro
89.2 dB
Edge 30 Ultra +1%
90.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 September 2022
Release date March 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera is more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find X5 Pro.

