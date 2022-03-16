Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X5 Pro vs 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Find X5 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro

VS
Oppo Find X5 Pro
OnePlus 10 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 24, 2022, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Pro
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1213 and 1005 points
  • Weighs 17.5 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X5 Pro
vs
10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 525 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Find X5 Pro
1312 nits
10 Pro
1312 nits

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68 -
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Find X5 Pro
89.6%
10 Pro
90%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X5 Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz 818 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 -
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X5 Pro
1005
10 Pro +21%
1213
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X5 Pro +7%
3434
10 Pro
3208
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Find X5 Pro
n/a
10 Pro
1012693
CPU - 229138
GPU - 438172
Memory - 172155
UX - 168167
Total score - 1012693
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Find X5 Pro
n/a
10 Pro
9595
Stability - 65%
Graphics test - 57 FPS
Graphics score - 9595
PCMark 3.0 score - 11078
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12.1 Android 12.1
ROM ColorOS 12.1 ColorOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 80 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (91% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 0:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3.3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 110° 150°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 21 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No -
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 January 2022
Release date March 2022 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 10 Pro. It has a better performance, software, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (75%)
2 (25%)
Total votes: 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Avatar
Tom 16 March 2022 22:30
also X5 pro has android 12.1, not 12, so also incorrect
0 Reply
Avatar
Sergey 17 March 2022 11:04
Info is updated, thank you.
0 Reply
Avatar
Tom 16 March 2022 22:29
GPU incorrect for X5 Pro, also Antutu score much higher, i.e. faster than Oneplus 10 pro. review and comments incorrect in favor of Oneplus. The X5 Pro is faster, better graphics, all round better than Oneplus
0 Reply
Avatar
Sergey 17 March 2022 11:11
Benchmarks are actual, we get it from real tests of smartphones.
0 Reply
