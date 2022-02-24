Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X5 Pro vs Nord 2 5G – which one to choose?

Oppo Find X5 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Оппо Find X5 Про
VS
Ванплас Норд 2 5G
Oppo Find X5 Pro
OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 24, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 28% higher pixel density (525 vs 410 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (768 against 638 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (32:08 vs 29:32 hours)
  • Weighs 29 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X5 Pro
vs
Nord 2 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 525 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 128.2%
PWM 361 Hz 119 Hz
Response time 1 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Find X5 Pro +20%
768 nits
Nord 2 5G
638 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Find X5 Pro +4%
89.6%
Nord 2 5G
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X5 Pro and OnePlus Nord 2 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 818 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X5 Pro +23%
1012
Nord 2 5G
821
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X5 Pro +23%
3452
Nord 2 5G
2815
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Find X5 Pro +4%
694790
Nord 2 5G
670396
CPU 125368 186770
GPU 326569 232801
Memory 123065 114516
UX 116513 131863
Total score 694790 670396
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 66%
Graphics test - 24 FPS
Graphics score - 4171
PCMark 3.0 score - 8512
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (96th and 110th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 12.1 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 12.1 OxygenOS 11.3
OS size 24.1 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 80 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (91% in 30 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 0:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:38 hr 12:29 hr
Watching video 14:34 hr 13:49 hr
Gaming 06:12 hr 05:27 hr
Standby 80 hr 94 hr
General battery life
Find X5 Pro
29:32 hr
Nord 2 5G +9%
32:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 110° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length 21 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Find X5 Pro +3%
129
Nord 2 5G
125
Video quality
Find X5 Pro
101
Nord 2 5G +4%
105
Generic camera score
Find X5 Pro +5%
122
Nord 2 5G
116

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Find X5 Pro +9%
89.2 dB
Nord 2 5G
81.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2022 July 2021
Release date March 2022 July 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X5 Pro is definitely a better buy.

