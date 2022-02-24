Oppo Find X5 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Find X5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 24, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 28% higher pixel density (525 vs 410 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (768 against 638 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 11
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
- Shows 9% longer battery life (32:08 vs 29:32 hours)
- Weighs 29 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
96
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
80
71
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
76
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
92
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
83
75
Value for money
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|525 ppi
|410 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|85.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.1%
|128.2%
|PWM
|361 Hz
|119 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|218 gramm (7.69 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Ceramic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Gray, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X5 Pro +23%
1012
821
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X5 Pro +23%
3452
2815
|CPU
|125368
|186770
|GPU
|326569
|232801
|Memory
|123065
|114516
|UX
|116513
|131863
|Total score
|694790
|670396
|Stability
|-
|66%
|Graphics test
|-
|24 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|4171
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|8512
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (96th and 110th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12.1
|Android 11
|ROM
|ColorOS 12.1
|OxygenOS 11.3
|OS size
|24.1 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (91% in 30 min)
|Yes (98% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:40 hr
|0:31 hr
|Web browsing
|10:38 hr
|12:29 hr
|Watching video
|14:34 hr
|13:49 hr
|Gaming
|06:12 hr
|05:27 hr
|Standby
|80 hr
|94 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|110°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|21 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Find X5 Pro +3%
129
125
Video quality
101
Nord 2 5G +4%
105
Generic camera score
Find X5 Pro +5%
122
116
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2022
|July 2021
|Release date
|March 2022
|July 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X5 Pro is definitely a better buy.
