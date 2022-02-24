Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X5 vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Find X5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on February 24, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1690 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 3110 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Thinner bezels – 10% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (817K versus 633K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (811 against 672 nits)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1334 and 1130 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X5
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.55 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 24.8 ms
Contrast - 999:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Find X5 +21%
811 nits
iPhone 11
672 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Purple White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Find X5 +13%
89%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X5 and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X5
1130
iPhone 11 +18%
1334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X5 +6%
3692
iPhone 11
3498
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Find X5 +29%
817010
iPhone 11
633520
CPU - 166661
GPU - 256531
Memory - 91027
UX - 115651
Total score 817010 633520
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Find X5
5825
iPhone 11 +30%
7561
Stability 63% 71%
Graphics test 34 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 5825 7561
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
ROM ColorOS 12.1 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 80 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (94% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:53 hr 11:39 hr
Watching video 16:27 hr 15:16 hr
Gaming 05:20 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 92 hr 121 hr
General battery life
Find X5
32:53 hr
iPhone 11 +6%
34:47 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (141st and 98th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 110° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Find X5
129
iPhone 11
129
Video quality
Find X5
101
iPhone 11 +8%
109
Generic camera score
Find X5 +3%
122
iPhone 11
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Find X5
n/a
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 September 2019
Release date March 2022 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X5 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

