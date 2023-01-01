Oppo Find X5 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro VS Oppo Find X5 Apple iPhone 11 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Find X5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on February 24, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 1754 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 3046 mAh

Comes with 1754 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 3046 mAh Has a 0.75 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.75 inch larger screen size Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Shows 8% longer battery life (32:53 vs 30:23 hours)

Shows 8% longer battery life (32:53 vs 30:23 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (807K versus 627K)

29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (807K versus 627K) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Has 2 SIM card slots Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 402 PPI)

14% higher pixel density (458 vs 402 PPI) 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1318 and 1117 points

18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1318 and 1117 points The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.55 inches 5.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 402 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89% 82.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.4% PWM - 290 Hz Response time - 7.4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Find X5 +1% 800 nits iPhone 11 Pro 789 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches) Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Purple Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Find X5 +8% 89% iPhone 11 Pro 82.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM ColorOS 12.1 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4800 mAh 3046 mAh Charge power 80 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (94% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:42 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:53 hr 10:19 hr Watching video 16:27 hr 12:57 hr Gaming 05:20 hr 05:57 hr Standby 92 hr 102 hr General battery life Find X5 +8% 32:53 hr iPhone 11 Pro 30:23 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x Flash LED - Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 110° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Find X5 129 iPhone 11 Pro n/a Video quality Find X5 101 iPhone 11 Pro n/a Generic camera score Find X5 122 iPhone 11 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Find X5 n/a iPhone 11 Pro 85 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 September 2019 Release date March 2022 September 2019 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X5 is definitely a better buy.