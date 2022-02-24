Oppo Find X5 vs Apple iPhone 13
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Find X5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on February 24, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1573 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 3227 mAh
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (996 against 796 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
- 14% higher pixel density (460 vs 402 PPI)
- 54% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1715 and 1117 points
- Weighs 22 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89%
|86%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|129%
|PWM
|-
|609 Hz
|Response time
|-
|7.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Purple
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
|CPU
|-
|219838
|GPU
|-
|329364
|Memory
|-
|121868
|UX
|-
|133943
|Total score
|-
|803745
|Stability
|-
|79%
|Graphics test
|-
|52 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|8810
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12.1
|iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
|ROM
|ColorOS 12.1
|15.4
|OS size
|-
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4800 mAh
|3227 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (30 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (94% in 30 min)
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:35 hr
|1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|110°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2022
|September 2021
|Release date
|March 2022
|September 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.98 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X5. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 13.
