Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Find X5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on February 24, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.