Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Find X5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on February 24, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1521 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 3279 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (37:24 vs 32:53 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • 14% higher pixel density (460 vs 402 PPI)
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • 55% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1747 and 1130 points
  • Weighs 24 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X5
vs
iPhone 14

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.5%
PWM - 60 Hz
Response time - 12 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Find X5
811 nits
iPhone 14 +4%
844 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Purple White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Find X5 +3%
89%
iPhone 14
86%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X5 and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X5
1130
iPhone 14 +55%
1747
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X5
3692
iPhone 14 +29%
4774
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Find X5 +5%
817010
iPhone 14
780439
CPU - 209437
GPU - 333181
Memory - 105776
UX - 131735
Total score 817010 780439
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Find X5
5825
iPhone 14 +63%
9517
Stability 63% 81%
Graphics test 34 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 5825 9517
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
ROM ColorOS 12.1 -
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh 3279 mAh
Charge power 80 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (94% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:53 hr 13:45 hr
Watching video 16:27 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 05:20 hr 05:25 hr
Standby 92 hr 122 hr
General battery life
Find X5
32:53 hr
iPhone 14 +14%
37:24 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (141st and 49th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 110° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/1.9
Focal length 25 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Find X5
129
iPhone 14 +5%
135
Video quality
Find X5
101
iPhone 14 +45%
146
Generic camera score
Find X5
122
iPhone 14 +9%
133

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Find X5
n/a
iPhone 14
80.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 September 2022
Release date March 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find X5.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

