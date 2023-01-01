Oppo Find X5 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro VS Oppo Find X5 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Find X5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on February 24, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 3200 mAh

Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size

Fingerprint scanner

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Has 2 SIM card slots

Reverse charging feature

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Delivers 121% higher peak brightness (1799 against 813 nits)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Shows 10% longer battery life (36:11 vs 32:53 hours)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo

16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (945K versus 817K)

14% higher pixel density (460 vs 402 PPI)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.55 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 402 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 89% 87% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Find X5 813 nits iPhone 14 Pro +121% 1799 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Purple Black, Silver, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Find X5 +2% 89% iPhone 14 Pro 87%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM ColorOS 12.1 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4800 mAh 3200 mAh Charge power 80 W 23 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (94% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:53 hr 12:35 hr Watching video 16:27 hr 15:45 hr Gaming 05:20 hr 06:03 hr Standby 92 hr 120 hr General battery life Find X5 32:53 hr iPhone 14 Pro +10% 36:11 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 110° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.4 f/1.9 Focal length 25 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Find X5 129 iPhone 14 Pro +11% 143 Video quality Find X5 101 iPhone 14 Pro +48% 149 Generic camera score Find X5 122 iPhone 14 Pro +20% 146

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Find X5 n/a iPhone 14 Pro 89.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 September 2022 Release date March 2022 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.