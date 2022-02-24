Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X5 vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Oppo Find X5 vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Oppo Find X5
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Find X5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on February 24, 2022, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5
  • Comes with 2782 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 2018 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 23.6% more screen real estate
  • Has a 1.85 inches larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (32:53 vs 25:41 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 25% higher peak brightness (811 against 648 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (817K versus 717K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • 55% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1746 and 1130 points
  • Weighs 52 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.3 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X5
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.55 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 402 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
Response time - 38 ms
Contrast - 1655:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Find X5 +25%
811 nits
iPhone SE (2022)
648 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Purple White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Find X5 +36%
89%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X5 and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X5
1130
iPhone SE (2022) +55%
1746
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X5
3692
iPhone SE (2022) +26%
4650
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Find X5 +14%
817010
iPhone SE (2022)
717144
CPU - 189244
GPU - 269834
Memory - 129820
UX - 127582
Total score 817010 717144
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Find X5
5825
iPhone SE (2022) +41%
8226
Stability 63% 72%
Graphics test 34 FPS 49 FPS
Graphics score 5825 8226
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
ROM ColorOS 12.1 -
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 80 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (94% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:53 hr 09:55 hr
Watching video 16:27 hr 08:38 hr
Gaming 05:20 hr 03:26 hr
Standby 92 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Find X5 +28%
32:53 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
25:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 110° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2022) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2022 March 2022
Release date March 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X5 is definitely a better buy.

