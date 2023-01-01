Oppo Find X5 vs Apple iPhone X VS Oppo Find X5 Apple iPhone X Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Find X5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on February 24, 2022, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 54 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Comes with 2084 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 2716 mAh

Comes with 2084 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 2716 mAh Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (807K versus 376K)

2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (807K versus 376K) Has a 0.75 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.75 inch larger screen size Shows 46% longer battery life (32:53 vs 22:33 hours)

Shows 46% longer battery life (32:53 vs 22:33 hours) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Delivers 32% higher peak brightness (800 against 606 nits)

Delivers 32% higher peak brightness (800 against 606 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Fingerprint scanner Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 402 PPI)

14% higher pixel density (458 vs 402 PPI) Weighs 22 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Find X5 Price Apple iPhone X Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.55 inches 5.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 402 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89% 82.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.3% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 2.2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Find X5 +32% 800 nits iPhone X 606 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 174 g (6.14 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Purple Silver, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Find X5 +7% 89% iPhone X 82.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4 Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM ColorOS 12.1 - OS size - 5.3 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4800 mAh 2716 mAh Charge power 80 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (94% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:42 hr 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:53 hr 07:08 hr Watching video 16:27 hr 09:17 hr Gaming 05:20 hr 04:04 hr Standby 92 hr 84 hr General battery life Find X5 +46% 32:53 hr iPhone X 22:33 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 110° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 6560 x 4928 3472 x 2063 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length 25 mm 32 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Find X5 +28% 129 iPhone X 101 Video quality Find X5 +13% 101 iPhone X 89 Generic camera score Find X5 +26% 122 iPhone X 97

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Find X5 n/a iPhone X 85.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 September 2017 Release date March 2022 November 2017 SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X5 is definitely a better buy.