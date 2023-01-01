Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X5 vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Find X5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on February 24, 2022, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 54 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5
  • Comes with 2084 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 2716 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (807K versus 376K)
  • Has a 0.75 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 46% longer battery life (32:53 vs 22:33 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 32% higher peak brightness (800 against 606 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 402 PPI)
  • Weighs 22 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X5
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 2.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Find X5 +32%
800 nits
iPhone X
606 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 174 g (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Purple Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Find X5 +7%
89%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X5 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Apple A11 Bionic
Max clock 2840 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X5 +20%
1117
iPhone X
928
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X5 +47%
3671
iPhone X
2498
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Find X5 +114%
807207
iPhone X
376756
CPU - 124881
GPU - 115568
Memory - 60636
UX - 79405
Total score 807207 376756
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Find X5 +65%
5829
iPhone X
3536
Max surface temperature - 45.7 °C
Stability 63% 62%
Graphics test 34 FPS 21 FPS
Graphics score 5829 3536
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM ColorOS 12.1 -
OS size - 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 80 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (94% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:53 hr 07:08 hr
Watching video 16:27 hr 09:17 hr
Gaming 05:20 hr 04:04 hr
Standby 92 hr 84 hr
General battery life
Find X5 +46%
32:53 hr
iPhone X
22:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 110° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Find X5 +28%
129
iPhone X
101
Video quality
Find X5 +13%
101
iPhone X
89
Generic camera score
Find X5 +26%
122
iPhone X
97

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Find X5
n/a
iPhone X
85.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 September 2017
Release date March 2022 November 2017
SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X5 is definitely a better buy.

