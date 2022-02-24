Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X5 vs Find X2 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Find X5 vs X2 Pro

VS
Oppo Find X5
Oppo Find X2 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Oppo Find X5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on February 24, 2022, against the Oppo Find X2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (32:53 vs 26:49 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Comes with 540 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4260 mAh
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (808K versus 688K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 11
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 28% higher pixel density (513 vs 402 PPI)
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (866 against 804 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X5
vs
Find X2 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 402 ppi 513 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 89% 90.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 480 Hz
Response time - 2.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Find X5
804 nits
Find X2 Pro +8%
866 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Ceramic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Find X5
89%
Find X2 Pro +2%
90.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X5 and Oppo Find X2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650
GPU clock 840 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X5 +23%
1116
Find X2 Pro
904
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X5 +13%
3669
Find X2 Pro
3241
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Find X5 +17%
808616
Find X2 Pro
688243
CPU - 188961
GPU - 226192
Memory - 130927
UX - 148355
Total score 808616 688243
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Find X5
n/a
Find X2 Pro
3825
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 22 FPS
Graphics score - 3825
PCMark 3.0 score - 11587
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (35th and 91st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12.1 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM ColorOS 12.1 ColorOS 11
OS size - 53 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh 4260 mAh
Charge power 80 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (94% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:53 hr 08:09 hr
Watching video 16:27 hr 14:04 hr
Gaming 05:20 hr 03:52 hr
Standby 92 hr 88 hr
General battery life
Find X5 +23%
32:53 hr
Find X2 Pro
26:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 110° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 129 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Find X2 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Find X5
129
Find X2 Pro +4%
134
Video quality
Find X5
101
Find X2 Pro +3%
104
Generic camera score
Find X5
122
Find X2 Pro +2%
124

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Find X5
n/a
Find X2 Pro
85.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 March 2020
Release date March 2022 April 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Find X5. It has a better performance and battery life.

