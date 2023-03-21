Oppo Find X6 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 7 VS Oppo Find X6 Pro Asus ROG Phone 7 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.82-inch Oppo Find X6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on March 21, 2023, against the Asus ROG Phone 7, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X6 Pro The rear camera has a 2.8x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2.8x optical zoom 29% higher pixel density (510 vs 395 PPI)

29% higher pixel density (510 vs 395 PPI) Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Thinner bezels – 7.8% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 7.8% more screen real estate Weighs 21 grams less

Weighs 21 grams less Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 7 Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh Shows 15% longer battery life (43:17 vs 37:29 hours)

Shows 15% longer battery life (43:17 vs 37:29 hours) Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.82 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.4:9 PPI 510 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes - Max rated brightness 800 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 2500 nits 1500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 90% 82.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 10.3 mm (0.41 inches) Weight 218 g (7.69 oz) 239 g (8.43 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP54 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green, Brown White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Find X6 Pro +9% 90% ROG Phone 7 82.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM ColorOS 13.1 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 100 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes Yes Fast charging Yes (45% in 10 min) Yes (68% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:29 hr 1:02 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 15:12 hr 14:28 hr Watching video 15:53 hr 23:24 hr Gaming 05:05 hr 05:54 hr Standby 109 hr 126 hr General battery life Find X6 Pro 37:29 hr ROG Phone 7 +15% 43:17 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking (62nd and 11th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 2.8x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 110° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.6

- Focal length: 65 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)

Macro lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Oppo Find X6 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6560 x 4928 - Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Focal length 21 mm - Sensor type - PureCel Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Find X6 Pro 153 ROG Phone 7 n/a Video quality Find X6 Pro 148 ROG Phone 7 n/a Generic camera score Find X6 Pro 153 ROG Phone 7 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2023 April 2023 Release date March 2023 April 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X6 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 7.