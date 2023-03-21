Oppo Find X6 Pro vs Honor Magic 5 Ultimate VS Oppo Find X6 Pro Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.82-inch Oppo Find X6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on March 21, 2023, against the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X6 Pro Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1298K versus 1182K)

10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1298K versus 1182K) 11% higher pixel density (510 vs 460 PPI) Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 5450 vs 5000 mAh

Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 5450 vs 5000 mAh The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.82 inches 6.81 inches Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.54:9 PPI 510 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 800 nits - Max rated brightness in HDR 2500 nits 1800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 90% 91% Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 218 g (7.69 oz) 217 g (7.65 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass - Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green, Brown Black, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Find X6 Pro 90% Magic 5 Ultimate +1% 91%

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM ColorOS 13.1 MagicOS 7.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5450 mAh Charge power 100 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes Fast charging Yes (45% in 10 min) Yes Full charging time 0:29 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 2.8x Optical, 3.5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 110° 122° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.6

- Focal length: 65 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX758 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.5", Sony (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4096 x 3072 Aperture f/2.4 - Focal length 21 mm - Sensor size 1/2.74" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2023 March 2023 Release date March 2023 March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

Further details Notes on Magic 5 Ultimate: - The back panel is made of eco-leather.

Conclusion If the software and camera are more important to you, then choose the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find X6 Pro.