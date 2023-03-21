Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X6 Pro vs Edge 30 Ultra – which one to choose?

Oppo Find X6 Pro vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

VS
Oppo Find X6 Pro
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.82-inch Oppo Find X6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on March 21, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X6 Pro
  • 29% higher pixel density (510 vs 395 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2.8x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 390 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4610 mAh
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1298K versus 1091K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 19.5 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X6 Pro
vs
Edge 30 Ultra

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.82 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 510 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 800 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 2500 nits 1250 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.1%
PWM - 720 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Find X6 Pro
n/a
Edge 30 Ultra
1042 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 161.76 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.39 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 218 g (7.69 oz) 198.5 g (7 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Brown White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X6 Pro and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3200 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 730
GPU clock 680 MHz 900 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X6 Pro +17%
1482
Edge 30 Ultra
1268
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X6 Pro +15%
4870
Edge 30 Ultra
4228
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Find X6 Pro +19%
1298536
Edge 30 Ultra
1091043
CPU 278004 250683
GPU 570900 483779
Memory 255236 186120
UX 205992 180959
Total score 1298536 1091043
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 36.2 °C
Stability - 75%
Graphics test - 34 FPS
Graphics score - 5734
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 13720
Video editing - 8148
Photo editing - 30885
Data manipulation - 12766
Writing score - 18485
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (4th and 30th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM ColorOS 13.1 -
OS size - 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4610 mAh
Charge power 100 W 125 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (45% in 10 min) Yes (95% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:29 hr 0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:04 hr
Watching video - 15:48 hr
Gaming - 05:25 hr
Standby - 105 hr
General battery life
Find X6 Pro
n/a
Edge 30 Ultra
32:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 16384 x 12288
Zoom Optical, 2.8x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 110° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Depth lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4576 x 3296
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 21 mm -
Pixel size - 0.61 microns
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2023 September 2022
Release date March 2023 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X6 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

