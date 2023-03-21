Oppo Find X6 Pro vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra VS Oppo Find X6 Pro Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.82-inch Oppo Find X6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on March 21, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X6 Pro 29% higher pixel density (510 vs 395 PPI)

29% higher pixel density (510 vs 395 PPI) The rear camera has a 2.8x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2.8x optical zoom Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Comes with 390 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4610 mAh

Comes with 390 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4610 mAh 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1298K versus 1091K)

19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1298K versus 1091K) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Weighs 19.5 grams less

Weighs 19.5 grams less The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.82 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 510 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 800 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 2500 nits 1250 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 90% 90.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 96.1% PWM - 720 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Find X6 Pro n/a Edge 30 Ultra 1042 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 161.76 mm (6.37 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.39 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 218 g (7.69 oz) 198.5 g (7 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP52 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green, Brown White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Find X6 Pro 90% Edge 30 Ultra 90.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM ColorOS 13.1 - OS size - 19 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4610 mAh Charge power 100 W 125 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (45% in 10 min) Yes (95% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:29 hr 0:33 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 11:04 hr Watching video - 15:48 hr Gaming - 05:25 hr Standby - 105 hr General battery life Find X6 Pro n/a Edge 30 Ultra 32:57 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 200 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 16384 x 12288 Zoom Optical, 2.8x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 110° 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.6

- Focal length: 65 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Depth lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 60 megapixels Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4576 x 3296 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length 21 mm - Pixel size - 0.61 microns Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Find X6 Pro n/a Edge 30 Ultra 90.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2023 September 2022 Release date March 2023 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X6 Pro is definitely a better buy.