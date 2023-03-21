Oppo Find X6 Pro vs Motorola Edge 40 Pro VS Oppo Find X6 Pro Motorola Edge 40 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.82-inch Oppo Find X6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on March 21, 2023, against the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X6 Pro 29% higher pixel density (510 vs 394 PPI)

29% higher pixel density (510 vs 394 PPI) Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W The rear camera has a 2.8x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2.8x optical zoom Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 40 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Weighs 19 grams less

Weighs 19 grams less The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Find X6 Pro Price Motorola Edge 40 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.82 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 510 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 2500 nits 1100 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 90% 90.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Find X6 Pro n/a Edge 40 Pro 1049 nits

Design and build Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 161.16 mm (6.34 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 218 g (7.69 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green, Brown Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Find X6 Pro 90% Edge 40 Pro +1% 90.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM ColorOS 13.1 My UX

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4600 mAh Charge power 100 W 125 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (45% in 10 min) Yes (83% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:29 hr 0:23 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:15 hr Watching video - 20:50 hr Gaming - 04:42 hr Standby - 124 hr General battery life Find X6 Pro n/a Edge 40 Pro 38:53 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 2.8x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 110° 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.6

- Focal length: 65 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 60 megapixels Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4576 x 3296 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length 21 mm - Pixel size - 0.61 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2023 April 2023 Release date March 2023 April 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X6 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 40 Pro.