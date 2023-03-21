Oppo Find X6 Pro vs OnePlus 11 VS Oppo Find X6 Pro OnePlus 11 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.82-inch Oppo Find X6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on March 21, 2023, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by the same chip and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X6 Pro Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W The rear camera has a 2.8x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2.8x optical zoom Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11 Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.82 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9 PPI 510 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 2500 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 90% 89.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Find X6 Pro n/a OnePlus 11 768 nits

Design and build Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.53 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 218 g (7.69 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP54 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green, Brown Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Find X6 Pro 90% OnePlus 11 89.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM ColorOS 13.1 OxygenOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 100 W 100 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (45% in 10 min) Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 0:29 hr 0:22 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 11:55 hr Watching video - 15:34 hr Gaming - 05:06 hr Standby - 105 hr General battery life Find X6 Pro n/a OnePlus 11 33:37 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 2.8x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 110° 115° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.6

- Focal length: 65 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Focal length 21 mm 25 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2023 January 2023 Release date March 2023 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the battery life and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X6 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 11.