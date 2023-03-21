Oppo Find X6 Pro vs Find X5 VS Oppo Find X6 Pro Oppo Find X5 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.82-inch Oppo Find X6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on March 21, 2023, against the Oppo Find X5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X6 Pro 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1316K versus 817K)

61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1316K versus 817K) 27% higher pixel density (510 vs 402 PPI)

27% higher pixel density (510 vs 402 PPI) Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks The rear camera has a 2.8x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2.8x optical zoom Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1496 and 1129 points

33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1496 and 1129 points Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Weighs 22 grams less

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Find X6 Pro Price Oppo Find X5 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.82 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 510 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 2500 nits 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 90% 89% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) Find X6 Pro n/a Find X5 813 nits

Design and build Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 218 g (7.69 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green, Brown White, Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Find X6 Pro +1% 90% Find X5 89%

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM ColorOS 13.1 ColorOS 12.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 100 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (30 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (45% in 10 min) Yes (94% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:29 hr 0:42 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 11:53 hr Watching video - 16:27 hr Gaming - 05:20 hr Standby - 92 hr General battery life Find X6 Pro n/a Find X5 32:53 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2.8x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 110° 110° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.6

- Focal length: 65 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6560 x 4928 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Focal length 21 mm 25 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Find X6 Pro n/a Find X5 129 Video quality Find X6 Pro n/a Find X5 101 Generic camera score Find X6 Pro n/a Find X5 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2023 February 2022 Release date March 2023 March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X6 Pro is definitely a better buy.