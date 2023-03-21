Oppo Find X6 Pro vs X5 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.82-inch Oppo Find X6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on March 21, 2023, against the Oppo Find X5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X6 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2.8x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1316K versus 1014K)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12.1
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
- 49% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1496 and 1005 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Pro
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
98
91
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
94
71
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
93
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
95
92
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
86
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.82 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3168 pixels
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|510 ppi
|525 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|2500 nits
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90%
|89.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.1%
|PWM
|-
|361 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164.8 mm (6.49 inches)
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|76.2 mm (3 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|218 g (7.69 oz)
|218 g (7.69 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Ceramic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green, Brown
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~2236 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X6 Pro +49%
1496
1005
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X6 Pro +44%
4936
3434
|CPU
|278004
|233641
|GPU
|570900
|443346
|Memory
|255236
|174280
|UX
|205992
|159010
|Total score
|1316483
|1014737
|Max surface temperature
|-
|39.7 °C
|Stability
|-
|63%
|Graphics test
|-
|56 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|9497
|Web score
|-
|9304
|Video editing
|-
|5936
|Photo editing
|-
|25623
|Data manipulation
|-
|9257
|Writing score
|-
|16611
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 9 (4th and 47th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|12, 16 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12.1
|ROM
|ColorOS 13.1
|ColorOS 12.1
|OS size
|-
|24.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|100 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 10 min)
|Yes (91% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:29 hr
|0:40 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|10:35 hr
|Watching video
|-
|14:34 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:57 hr
|Standby
|-
|80 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 2.8x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|110°
|110°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|6560 x 4928
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|21 mm
|21 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
126
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|-
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2023
|February 2022
|Release date
|March 2023
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X6 Pro is definitely a better buy.
