Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.82-inch Oppo Find X6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on March 21, 2023, against the Oppo Find X5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X6 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2.8x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1316K versus 1014K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12.1
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • 49% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1496 and 1005 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Pro
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X6 Pro
vs
Find X5 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.82 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 510 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 2500 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.1%
PWM - 361 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Find X6 Pro
n/a
Find X5 Pro
766 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 218 g (7.69 oz) 218 g (7.69 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Ceramic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Brown White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X6 Pro and Oppo Find X5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max clock 3200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 730
GPU clock 680 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X6 Pro +49%
1496
Find X5 Pro
1005
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Find X6 Pro +44%
4936
Find X5 Pro
3434
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Find X6 Pro +30%
1316483
Find X5 Pro
1014737
CPU 278004 233641
GPU 570900 443346
Memory 255236 174280
UX 205992 159010
Total score 1316483 1014737
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 39.7 °C
Stability - 63%
Graphics test - 56 FPS
Graphics score - 9497
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 9304
Video editing - 5936
Photo editing - 25623
Data manipulation - 9257
Writing score - 16611
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 9 (4th and 47th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12.1
ROM ColorOS 13.1 ColorOS 12.1
OS size - 24.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 100 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (45% in 10 min) Yes (91% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:29 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:35 hr
Watching video - 14:34 hr
Gaming - 05:57 hr
Standby - 80 hr
General battery life
Find X6 Pro
n/a
Find X5 Pro
29:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2.8x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 110° 110°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 21 mm 21 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Find X6 Pro
n/a
Find X5 Pro
89.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2023 February 2022
Release date March 2023 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X6 Pro is definitely a better buy.

