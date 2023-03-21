Oppo Find X6 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.74-inch Oppo Find X6 (with MediaTek Dimensity 9200) that was released on March 21, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X6
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
- Fingerprint scanner
- Comes with 477 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4323 mAh
- 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1218K versus 951K)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Weighs 33 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
93
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
84
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.74 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1240 x 2772 pixels
|1290 x 2796 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|451 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1450 nits
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.5%
|88.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|207 g (7.3 oz)
|240 g (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP64
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Green
|Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Max clock
|3050 MHz
|3460 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
|Apple GPU
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1894
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5442
|CPU
|-
|248335
|GPU
|-
|394336
|Memory
|-
|153536
|UX
|-
|147260
|Total score
|1218704
|951329
|Max surface temperature
|-
|46 °C
|Stability
|-
|82%
|Graphics test
|-
|58 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|9835
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|12, 16 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2)
|ROM
|ColorOS 13.1
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4800 mAh
|4323 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|27 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 12 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:41 hr
|1:52 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|15:02 hr
|Watching video
|-
|21:10 hr
|Gaming
|-
|07:13 hr
|Standby
|-
|156 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2.8x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung ISOCELL JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76"
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|21 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|-
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|-
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2023
|September 2022
|Release date
|March 2023
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find X6.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1