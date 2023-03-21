Home > Smartphone comparison > Find X6 vs iPhone 14 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.74-inch Oppo Find X6 (with MediaTek Dimensity 9200) that was released on March 21, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X6
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 477 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4323 mAh
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1218K versus 951K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 33 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Find X6
vs
iPhone 14 Pro Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.74 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 451 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1450 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 88.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Find X6
n/a
iPhone 14 Pro Max
1761 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 207 g (7.3 oz) 240 g (8.47 oz)
Waterproof IP64 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Green Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Find X6 +2%
90.5%
iPhone 14 Pro Max
88.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Find X6 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Apple A16 Bionic
Max clock 3050 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 Apple GPU

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Find X6 +28%
1218704
iPhone 14 Pro Max
951329
CPU - 248335
GPU - 394336
Memory - 153536
UX - 147260
Total score 1218704 951329
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 46 °C
Stability - 82%
Graphics test - 58 FPS
Graphics score - 9835
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2)
ROM ColorOS 13.1 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh 4323 mAh
Charge power 80 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:41 hr 1:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 15:02 hr
Watching video - 21:10 hr
Gaming - 07:13 hr
Standby - 156 hr
General battery life
Find X6
n/a
iPhone 14 Pro Max
45:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2.8x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung ISOCELL JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76"
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/1.9
Focal length 21 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* - Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2023 September 2022
Release date March 2023 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find X6.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

