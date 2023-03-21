Oppo Find X6 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max VS Oppo Find X6 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.74-inch Oppo Find X6 (with MediaTek Dimensity 9200) that was released on March 21, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X6 Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Comes with 477 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4323 mAh

Comes with 477 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4323 mAh 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1218K versus 951K)

28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1218K versus 951K) Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Weighs 33 grams less

Weighs 33 grams less Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Find X6 Price Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.74 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 451 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1450 nits 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 88.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Find X6 n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 1761 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 207 g (7.3 oz) 240 g (8.47 oz) Waterproof IP64 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Gold, Green Black, Silver, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Find X6 +2% 90.5% iPhone 14 Pro Max 88.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM ColorOS 13.1 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4800 mAh 4323 mAh Charge power 80 W 27 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:41 hr 1:52 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 15:02 hr Watching video - 21:10 hr Gaming - 07:13 hr Standby - 156 hr General battery life Find X6 n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 45:56 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2.8x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 112° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.6

- Focal length: 65 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung ISOCELL JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76"

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.4 f/1.9 Focal length 21 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Find X6 n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 143 Video quality Find X6 n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 139 Generic camera score Find X6 n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 146

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Find X6 n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 89 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2023 September 2022 Release date March 2023 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find X6.