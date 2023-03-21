Oppo Find X6 vs X5 Pro VS Oppo Find X6 Oppo Find X5 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.74-inch Oppo Find X6 (with MediaTek Dimensity 9200) that was released on March 21, 2023, against the Oppo Find X5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X6 The rear camera has a 2.8x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2.8x optical zoom Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1218K versus 1014K)

20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1218K versus 1014K) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12.1

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12.1 Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1 Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Pro Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS 16% higher pixel density (525 vs 451 PPI)

16% higher pixel density (525 vs 451 PPI) Reverse charging feature

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Find X6 Price Oppo Find X5 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.74 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 451 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1450 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.1% PWM - 361 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Find X6 n/a Find X5 Pro 766 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 207 g (7.3 oz) 218 g (7.69 oz) Waterproof IP64 IP68 Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Ceramic Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Gold, Green White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Find X6 +1% 90.5% Find X5 Pro 89.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12.1 ROM ColorOS 13.1 ColorOS 12.1 OS size - 24.1 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4800 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 80 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min) Yes (91% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:41 hr 0:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 10:35 hr Watching video - 14:34 hr Gaming - 05:57 hr Standby - 80 hr General battery life Find X6 n/a Find X5 Pro 29:24 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2.8x Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 112° 110° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.6

- Focal length: 65 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung ISOCELL JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76"

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6560 x 4928 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Focal length 21 mm 21 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Find X6 n/a Find X5 Pro 130 Video quality Find X6 n/a Find X5 Pro 126 Generic camera score Find X6 n/a Find X5 Pro 130

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Find X6 n/a Find X5 Pro 89.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2023 February 2022 Release date March 2023 March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X6. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find X5 Pro.